Bills playoff picture: Buffalo controls own destiny in AFC East

Whether or not the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East for a second-straight season is up to them.

They control their own destiny.

In Week 16, the Bills took a huge 33-21 win on the road against the New England Patriots.

In doing so, Buffalo now sits in first place in the AFC East. The tie-breaking decision comes down to the Miami Dolphins.

The Pats lost to the Dolphins on opening day this season while the Bills swept them this year.

That gives Buffalo the edge, and if the Bills win their final two games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, they are division champions.

But of course, there’s other seeding to take a look at in the conference as a whole as well.

With that, here’s a post-Week 16 look at the AFC playoff picture:

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)* Tennessee Titans (10-5)* Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)* Buffalo Bills (9-6, 6-5 AFC)* Indianapolis Colts (9-6) New England Patriots (9-6) Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) Cleveland Browns (7-8) Denver Broncos (7-8)

* denotes division leader

Related