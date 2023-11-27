Bills playoff hopes decimated after OT loss to Eagles: Here are their chances

The Buffalo Bills' playoff hopes seemed doomed a couple of weeks ago. Then they led the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles in overtime Sunday and appeared poised to catapult into an AFC wild-card spot in the standings.

Jalen Hurts' walk-off touchdown run changed everything.

Hurts responded to the Bills' go-ahead field goal with a 12-yard score for the 37-34 Eagles victory to devastate Buffalo's postseason aspirations. The loss dropped the Bills' record to 6-6 entering their bye week.

Buffalo's remaining games are against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

The Bills would've jumped into the seventh seed as a wild-card and controlled their own destiny with a win over the defending NFC champions. Instead, they fell to No. 10. Buffalo now has a 15% chance to make the playoffs, according to The New York Times playoff simulator.

Entering Week 12, the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers held the three wild-card spots. Houston (6-5) missed a late field goal and lost 24-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which assisted the Bills. Cleveland (7-4) lost to the streaking Denver Broncos, 29-12. Pittsburgh (7-4) got past the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10.

AFC playoff picture after Week 12

These are the current AFC standings. The top seven seeds make the playoffs. Seedings are prior to the finish of the Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs: 8-3, 1st AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-3, 1st AFC South Miami Dolphins: 8-3, 1st AFC East Baltimore Ravens: 8-3, 1st NFL North Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-4, 2nd AFC North Cleveland Browns: 7-4, 3rd AFC North Indianapolis Colts: 6-5, 2nd AFC South Houston Texans: 6-5, 3rd AFC South Denver Broncos: 6-5, 2nd AFC West Buffalo Bills: 6-6, 2nd AFC East Cincinnati Bengals: 5-6, 4th AFC North Las Vegas Raiders: 5-7, 3rd AFC West Los Angeles Chargers: 4-6, 4th AFC West Tennessee Titans: 4-7, 4th AFC South New York Jets: 47, 3rd AFC East New England Patriots: 2-9, 4th AFC East

