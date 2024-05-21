Bills players working out again this week at offseason practice (video)

The Buffalo Bills are back in town working out again… but as is usually the case during offseason workouts, there was little football.

The Bills were taking part in OTAs and the team shared video of workouts on Monday. During them, the players were in the gym as one could expect… but they had some fun, too.

Practice appeared to kick up a notch when the dodgeballs were brought out.

Check out their workout in the clip below:

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. 😆#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4AsVvr8BfP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire