In the days leading up to their visit to Arrowhead Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen downplayed the significance of playing the same team they lost to in last season’s AFC Championship Game because it was just a game in Week Five.

The Bills turned in a convincing win on Sunday night, but that didn’t change the message from the team after the game. Safety Jordan Poyer admitted it was a “big road win,” but noted it’s early in the season and focused on areas where the team could improve. Left tackle Dion Dawkins denied that this win was any sweeter because of who was on the other side.

“I would say no, and simply because a win is a win, and it’s just one win,” Dawkins said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Just because we beat them doesn’t mean that it’s two, or it’s three. Every win matters, and no matter who is on schedule, every win is a win.”

A win in Week Five won’t be remembered come the end of the season if a team loses its way in the months that follow. There’s little reason to think the Bills are going to do that, but Sunday night was the latest of many signs that the path to the AFC title is going to run through Buffalo this season.

Bills players won’t make too much of win in Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk