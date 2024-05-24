Advertisement

Bills players visit local schools during OTAs (video)

nick wojton
Instead of hitting the practice field during OTAs on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills hit the classroom.

Real ones.

The Bills took the day off from working out to go around a visit schools around western New York to make the days of some kids. The team released a video of their trip and among those players shown in the clip include Dion Dawkins, Damar Hamlin, and Dawson Knox.

Check it out below:

