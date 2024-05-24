Bills players visit local schools during OTAs (video)

Instead of hitting the practice field during OTAs on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills hit the classroom.

Real ones.

The Bills took the day off from working out to go around a visit schools around western New York to make the days of some kids. The team released a video of their trip and among those players shown in the clip include Dion Dawkins, Damar Hamlin, and Dawson Knox.

Check it out below:

A day of impact in our community. We had an absolute blast visiting 12 schools across WNY for a full team community day! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/drOI4YUFn9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire