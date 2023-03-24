New Bills players try to guess these Buffalo-related images (video)

After meeting their new teammates, a NFL player that signs with a new team has to learn the area they’re going.

That’s what Kyle Allen, Connor McGovern, and Deonte Harty were getting a crash course on after signing with the team.

That trio of new Bills players sat down for a video with the team. They were shown images that were Buffalo-centric and tried to guess what they were.

Some went better than others.

Check out the funny bit in the clip below:

