Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals

During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati.

Vincent said the league was notified that the Bills would be returning to Buffalo following the suspension of play following the serious health condition that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“There were a handful of players that wanted to stay back with their teammates, and there was others that planned on returning back to Orchard Park,” Vincent said.

As league officials emphasized during the conference call, the resumption of play is currently immaterial to the condition of Damar Hamlin. The return of multiple members of the Bills to New York underscores that there won’t be a resumption of the game in the immediate future, if at all.

League officials added that decisions about the game will be made at the appropriate time. For now, the sole focus is the health of Damar Hamlin.

UPDATE 1:20 a.m. ET: Per the NFL, all Bills of Damar Hamlin’s teammates will now be returning to Buffalo.

