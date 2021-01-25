Bills players react to falling short of Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the words of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one team had to lose. That’s what he said on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately for him and Western New York, that losing team in Sunday’s AFC Championship game was the Buffalo Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl once again with a 38-24 win.

Heartbreaking? Certainly.

Still a successful campaign? Undoubtedly, and after the dust settled and potential tears dried, the many players were in an upbeat mood and felt positive thinking back. In showing that, multiple players spoke their positive vibes on their mind’s on when traveling back to Buffalo following the loss via social media.

They thanked their teammates and fans, Bills Mafia, alike.

Here’s a rundown of reactions from Bills players following the team’s AFC title bout loss to the Chiefs:

OL Cody Ford

QB Matt Barkley

TE/ FB Reggie Gilliam

OL Dion Dawkins

TE Dawson Knox

RB Zack Moss

WR Isaiah McKenzie

OL Jon Feliciano

Related

National media reactions to Bills' 2020 ride to AFC Championship

LOOK: Bills' Stefon Diggs is last player left on field after AFC title loss

5 takeaways from the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs

WATCH: Bills recover muffed punt, score TD on next play vs. Chiefs

Latest Stories