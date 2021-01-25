Bills players react to falling short of Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

In the words of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one team had to lose. That’s what he said on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately for him and Western New York, that losing team in Sunday’s AFC Championship game was the Buffalo Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl once again with a 38-24 win.

Heartbreaking? Certainly.

Still a successful campaign? Undoubtedly, and after the dust settled and potential tears dried, the many players were in an upbeat mood and felt positive thinking back. In showing that, multiple players spoke their positive vibes on their mind’s on when traveling back to Buffalo following the loss via social media.

They thanked their teammates and fans, Bills Mafia, alike.

Here’s a rundown of reactions from Bills players following the team’s AFC title bout loss to the Chiefs:

OL Cody Ford

#BillMafia thank you for love all year no matter what. You are unbelievable fans❤️ so proud to be on this team with these guys.🤞🏽 — Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 25, 2021

QB Matt Barkley

He's got a passion for the game maybe only matched by 17.. Gotta bunch of warriors on this team that'll fight to the end. Proud of these guys and what's ahead… https://t.co/EhgEkfy9vz — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 25, 2021

Proud to be a Bill. Thank you Bills Mafia, you're the best 👊🏼 — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 25, 2021

TE/ FB Reggie Gilliam

We’ll be back. — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) January 25, 2021

OL Dion Dawkins

Buffalo thank you for a hell of a season. You guys (The Mafia) has been like no other from the start. We lost to a great team but believe me The Buffalo Bills will come back stronger then no other. Love You #BillsMafia and, Love you #Buffalo .. ShnowMan #Out ☃️✌🏽 — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 25, 2021

TE Dawson Knox

As always, all glory to God.

We will be back. #BILLSMAFIA — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) January 25, 2021

RB Zack Moss

Hell of a season! We'll be back🤝 — Zack Moss ❌ (@PresMoss2) January 25, 2021

WR Isaiah McKenzie

#BillsMafia ILOVEYOU❤️ and thank you for all your support🙏 — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) January 25, 2021

OL Jon Feliciano

