Bills players poised for breakout season in 2023

With training camp underway and position battles beginning, it’s time to see which players on the Bills roster could be poised for a big year.

Younger players and developmental talents are looking to take the next steps at the pro level, move up the depth chart, and compete for playing time, and in some cases, starting duties.

Other players who’ve seen the field during the regular season may be looking to elevate their level of play to a yet-to-be-reached potential.

With questions to answer on offense and on defense, here are the Bills players poised for a breakout season in 2023…

DE Greg Rousseau

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

At only 23 years of age, Rousseau has shown a steady progression in performance in each of his first two years as a Bill.

With the addition of Leonard Floyd to the pass rush, a returning Von Miller, and head coach Sean McDermott calling plays on defense, this could be the year we see Rousseau really breakout as opposing offenses will have their hands full with more attacks on the pocket.

CBS Sports projects he will do just that.

Last year he lead the Bills with a career-high 8.5 sacks, despite losing Miller for the year to injury. With Floyd able to play Miller’s position until he returns, there will be a constant threat across from Rousseau that opponents will face, opening up more opportunities for the third-year defensive end.

DT Ed Oliver

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Ed Oliver could also be a beneficiary of McDermott’s defensive playcalling, the addition of Floyd, and the return of Miller.

Oliver’s development has been a slow burn, garnering critiques from outside the organization on account of being a top ten NFL Draft pick. Yet his role in the Bills defense has been satisfying to their coaching staff and from office to the tune of a four-year extension this offseason.

With the more aggressive playcalling of McDermott and the attack of the Bills pass rush, the 25-year-old may have more opportunities for increased productivity as well. Perhaps even a breakout performance that could silence his critics.

RB James Cook

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Bills drafted James Cook in the second round of the 2022 draft to acquire the type of catch-and-run potential back the front office had been looking for.

He’ll have a group of running backs around him competing for playing time and the starting role, headlined by free-agent addition Damien Harris, though the departure of Devin Singletary this offseason and injury to Nyheim Hines does open the door for him to step up should he rise to the occasion.

The 23-year-old impressed in limited action last season, finishing with 507 yards on 89 carries and averaging 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Should he take on RB1 duties, he would assume Singletary’s workload which would boost those numbers substantially.

If he does indeed take that next step in his second year with the team, he would see more playing time and opportunities on the field, creating more opportunities for a breakout performance.

CB Kaiir Elam

Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Like Cook on offense, Kaiir Elam impressed in limited action on defense in his first season with Buffalo.

at 22 years old entering his second year, the 2022 first-round pick will have a chance to compete for CB2 duties across from Tre White. Should he earn a starting role or more rotation play, he could have a breakout performance.

WR Khalil Shakir

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir was a fifth-round selection for Buffalo in the 2022 Draft, and like fellow draft class members Cook and Elam, he had a good showing in limited play during his rookie season.

With upside and a year of experience learning Buffalo’s offense, and an offseason of training under his belt, he could take on a more involved role in the Bills offense, creating opportunities for him to break out in his second year with the team.

