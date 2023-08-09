Which Bills players could crack next year’s NFL top-100 players?

The Buffalo Bills were well represented in the NFL’s top-100 player rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Voting is collected through NFL Network but is conducted by players from across the league at the end of the 2022 season. In total, four players from Buffalo ended up being listed: Josh Allen (8), Stefon Diggs (16), Jordan Poyer (57) and Matt Milano (69).

But could some of their teammates be on the verge of cracking this list for the first time 2024?

Here are five Bills players most likely to earn top-100 status for the first time next offseason:

WR Gabe Davis

Bills receiver Gabe Davis (USAT)

Davis had a down 2022. If it’s true that he played on an ankle injury for most of the season like general manager Brandon Beane insists, he could be poised to have a huge 2023. Don’t forget about his insanely productive postseason two years ago.

DT Ed Oliver

Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver (91) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Oliver’s sack numbers have not been there, and like Davis, he played dinged up last season. NFL Next Gen Stats provides the bright spot: Oliver generated an 11.6 percent pressure rate over the last three seasons, fourth-highest among defensive tackles during that time frame.

DE Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Another player, another injury-shortened season in 2022. However, a different player’s injury has just as much of a say here: Von Miller’s.

If Miller returns sooner rather than later from his knee injury and both him and Rousseau stay healthy throughout next season? Teams are going to key in on Miller, giving Rousseau a lot of time to cook.

TE Dalton Kincaid

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Pass-catching tight ends are all the rage in the NFL. While having yet to play in a single game yet, Kincaid is giving a lot of reason for optimism during training camp.

RB James Cook

Bills running back James Cook (28) Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After his rookie seasons saw a split in carries with Devin Singletary, Cook looks poised to get No. 1 running back reps for the first time. It doesn’t hurt that Cook’s brother is Pro Bowl rusher Dalvin Cook… who currently does not have a team and still appeared in this year’ top-100 players list.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire