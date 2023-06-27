Bills players compliment their teammates (video)
The Buffalo Bills locker room sure is a nice group… for the most part. The team put together a video where players were (literally) fishing for a teammate to compliment.
Some were nice, some were… different than the rest. See the attached YouTube player above for the results.
