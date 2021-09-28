Some Bills players celebrated Washington win Marshawn Lynch style playing DDR

Marshawn Lynch would say some of the current Buffalo Bills players are having the time of their lives.

In Week 3, the Bills put together a second-straight blowout win over the Washington Football Team. After it, they celebrated in a Lynch-approved way.

Somewhere, the video game Dance Dance Revolution was discovered by wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins. Running back Zack Moss was there too, and he posted a video of the two dueling off in a game of DDR following Buffalo’s recent win.

That video by Moss was shared by Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

How do the #Bills celebrate a big win? With a little Dance Dance Revolution of course… pic.twitter.com/gUF0zJ2TrJ — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 27, 2021

Who won? We’re not sure. But we just know somewhere Lynch is smiling.

Lynch is now a national treasure. Any time he is on camera, it seems to always put a smile on your face.

Some forget that actually started back in Buffalo with the Bills… both on and off the field. Formerly a first-round pick of the Bills in 2007, Lynch’s national stardom took off once he left for the Seattle Seahawks.

But not only did his pro football career start in Buffalo, so did his work on camera. Lynch’s first epic video that made the masses laugh was him loving chain restaurants in Buffalo during his rookie season with the Bills.

In that ESPN segment, Lynch to Appwent lebee’s and then Dave and Buster’s. Among the games he played there? DDR, of course.

Here is the Lynch spoof from back in the day for those who need a reminder or just want a laugh:

