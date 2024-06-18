Bills players call loved ones with special messages (video)

Buffalo Bills players surprised loved ones with a special message and it was shared on social media for the rest of us to enjoy.

The Bills shared a video of players on the team randomly calling loved ones to say “I love you.” Dion Dawkins, James Cook, Connor McGovern, Keon Coleman were among those featured.

Wholesome.

Check it out in the clip below:

Be like the @BuffaloBills – call your people and tell them "I love you" 📞 ❤️pic.twitter.com/NFVnZKmN21 — NFL (@NFL) June 13, 2024

