New Bills player joining Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among NFL leaders post-Jets

Over the course of the first few weeks of the 2020 NFL season, Bills Wire has tracked a couple of Buffalo playmakers and their rise up the statistical charts. Those two being quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

But now there’s another guy inching a bit closer to the discussion: wideout Cole Beasley. Allen and Diggs are still in the driver’s seat, but Beasley is now, at least, in the picture.

In the past three games combined, Beasley has put up 210 receiving yards on 21 catches. In terms of receptions, Beasley’s 39 is in sole place of ninth-most in the NFL. Those grabs have helped him muster up 470 total receiving yards as well.

The slot receiving ace is still a bit of a ways behind some of the top numbers in the NFL, but credit to where it’s due. Beasley is on fire right now.

And speaking of those top numbers, despite a few slower outings for him, Diggs is still nipping at the top of the statistical charts. After a six catch, 48 yard game against the Jets, Diggs is now up to 603 receiving yards, fourth-most in the NFL. Previously Diggs had the third-most yards after Week 6, so a slight drop.

The Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins leads the league with 703 yards, which comes via a NFL best 57 catches. Diggs trails with 48 grabs, but he’s even closer to reaching the top in that category, as his number puts him in a tie for third-most (Tyler Boyd).

Finally, the QB. After getting back in the 300-yard mood against the Jets in terms of passing yards (307), Allen’s at 2,018 total, good for fourth-best. Allen entered Week 7 as the fourth-highest passing yards quarterback as well.

However, Allen did see a dip in one area. Following Week 6, Allen had 16 passing touchdowns and he still sits at that total after failing to score a TD vs. the Jets. That previously was good for second-best in the league, but he’s since dropped to a tie for fourth-best (Patrick Mahomes).

