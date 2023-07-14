Bills player comments on that playoffs loss to Bengals

The last week or so has been an interesting one when it comes to prior opponents talking about losses or games against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

First was a behind-the-scenes look at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealing why he wanted to play the Bengals so badly in the AFC title game last year.

And now it’s Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins talking publicly about how off everything felt during Cincinnati’s snowy divisional round win last postseason.

“But Cincinnati, it was just a different feel,” Dawkins said on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd. “Everything just felt weird. I don’t want to blame it on anything, but from the first time we met them, we had a tragedy happen. And then the second time that we played them, it was just like, that energy…it was just very, very weird. I don’t even know how to explain it. It was just a very, very rare feeling. And I think it was felt through the entire locker room, through the coaching staff, through everything. It was just a very unique situation. There was no charge, electricity. There was something, but it wasn’t the Bills. Whatever football gods jumped on our back, they jumped on us.”

Whether it was the weather or something else, the Bengals certainly played a Bills team that looked off at home against a visitor starting multiple backups along its offensive line.

If nothing else, Dawkins’ comments are much better than the former Bills player who suggested the Bengals don’t win that game if it doesn’t snow.

