Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy announces retirement

Longtime play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills, John Murphy, has decided to retire from that position with the team’s broadcasting crew. However, Murphy will remain part of Bills coverage in some capacity:

An ambassador for both Bills football and the city of Buffalo. After more than three decades, John Murphy will be stepping away from play-by-play duties but leaving the door open to be involved in the game day broadcast: https://t.co/vBQkVb1Zek pic.twitter.com/EjZ6t2fXDV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2024

“I’ll miss it a great deal.” Murphy told the team’s website. “I’ll miss the people more than anything. I am (at peace). I made (the decision) in the last month or so.”

Murphy suffered a stroke the day the Bills were flying to Cincinnati to play the Bengals, the same contest where safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest injury.

Murphy likely won’t resume any work with the Bills until he feels fully recovered from his health concerns.

The Bills website reporter and broadcaster on the team-run One Bills Live program, Chris Brown, had taken over while Murphy recovered. According to the Buffalo News, there will be a search for a full-time replacement and Brown is a candidate for the role.

Murphy, now 67, previously took over the the legendary Buffalo broadcaster Van Miller as play-by-play voice when Miller retired.

