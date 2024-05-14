Bills to play at Miami on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup on Sept. 12, the team announced.

The game will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. It is the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime of the season.

The Sept. 12 matchup is the first date to be confirmed on Buffalo’s 2024 schedule, as the team’s season opener and total number of primetime games remain a mystery. The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo has dominated the AFC East rivalry in recent years as the Bills have gone 11-2 against Miami, including the postseason, since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018. The most recent matchup ended in a 21-14 Bills victory that clinched them the AFC East title in Week 18 last season.

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.