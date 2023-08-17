Bills plan to play Josh Allen, other starters into second quarter

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't play in last week's preseason opener, but he'll get a chance to knock off some rust this week.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Allen and the rest of the team's starters will be in the lineup against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Saturday evening. McDermott said that the first-teamers will play about a quarter and a half before giving way to the team's reserves.

“Simply put, it’s to get them ready for the season," McDermott said, via Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ.

The Bills wrap up the preseason against the Bears on August 26, but Allen and the first string may be on to Week One after they get their reps in this weekend.