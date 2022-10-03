Bills place Xavier Rhodes practice squad injured list

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has seen his potential Buffalo Bills career derailed.

Over the weekend, Rhodes was placed on the team’s practice squad injured list according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The designation sounds just like what it is, the injury list for players on the practice squad.

But the list is similar to injured reserve. Players that go on it must remain there for at least four weeks, so Rhodes will be out at least a month.

In one of Rhodes’ first practices in Buffalo, he sustained a hamstring injury. He had only just signed with the team’s practice squad a few days prior.

It remains to be seen if the Bills keep the veteran around.

By the time Rhodes returns, there’s a chance that both Christian Benford (hand) and even Tre’Davious White (knee) are back at cornerback. Meanwhile, Dane Jackson played in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team and player could agree to an injury settlement to release him, but there’s a chance he returns to the lineup later on as well.

