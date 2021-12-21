Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been one of the NFL’s most vocally unvaccinated players. Now he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills announced today that Beasley is on COVID-19 reserve.

Beasley tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means he will have to miss at least 10 days and will miss Sunday’s all-important AFC East matchup at New England.

Beasley has complained in the past that Bills fans yell at him to get vaccinated at games, but the reality is that anyone telling Beasley to get vaccinated is only telling him to do what will be best for his own health, the health of the people around him and his team, which will now be without him.

Bills place unvaccinated Cole Beasley on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk