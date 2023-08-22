Bills place Shane Ray on injured reserve as comeback bid stalls

In a slew of roster moves early this week, Shane Ray’s attempt at a NFL comeback with the Buffalo Bills abruptly came to an end.

In Buffalo’s 27-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the pass rusher departed the contest with a hamstring injury. ESPN noted Ray was upset in the locker after the game, which was a bad sign. That confirmation came when the Bills placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Ray was a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015 but was out of the league for four years. He had impressed in the CFL last season after stepping away from the NFL due to an injury-filled career.

It was always going to be a tough, uphill climb to make the Bills’ final 53-man roster for Ray. But the practice squad was entirely possible for the 30-year-old. Now he’ll have to wait and see where his NFL future goes.

In addition to Ray, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (knee) was also played on injured reserve. Doyle was carted off during the Steelers matchup.

Following those IR transactions, running back Ty Johnson, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, and linebacker DaShaun White were signed by the Bills. Buffalo visits the Chicago Bears on Saturday to wrap their preseason schedule.

Bills Wire will continue to bring all roster and injury updates throughout the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire