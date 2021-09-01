Bills to place Marquez Stevenson on IR, Jacob Hollister won’t be re-signed

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was a key figure in the team’s roster cuts which were due by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. In getting there, the Bills got creative and even had some surprises.

Among the head-turning moves involved tight end Jacob Hollister. On the final roster, the Bills are only keeping two true tight ends, Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney as Hollister was released.

Some speculated the Hollister would go the way of Reid Ferguson. The long snapper was cut, but it was previously reported that the team had plans to re-sign him because, due to his roster status, Ferguson did not need to pass through waivers.

Beane confirmed Ferguson will be back, but he said that Hollister will not.

“We wish Jacob the best,” Beane said via video conference.

If Hollister does not end up on another team, the GM said the Bills might be open to bringing him back, potentially via practice squad. But Beane said he “expects” someone will sign him.

Also playing a part in that decision for the team was Reggie Gilliam. The fullback is versatile and can play tight end as well, something he did just last season.

So as of now, with Knox and Sweeney, Gilliam would be the No. 3 tight end.

“Reggie’s a great piece,” Beane said.

Additionally, Beane mentioned a noteworthy move that’s en route to come. Making space for Ferguson to return will be wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (foot).

Previously, speculated players that Ferguson might replace were defensive tackle Harrison Phillips or wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Instead, it’s Stevenson.

Stevenson will spend, at minimum, three weeks on IR before he can play.

Beane also mentioned that… somehow… Stevenson injury actually occurred prior to his 79-yard punt return he had in Week 2 of the preseason vs. the Chicago Bears.

Related