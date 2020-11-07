Bills place LB Matt Milano on injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano on injured reserve. The team announced the move on Saturday.
Milano has played limited snaps in recent weeks due to a pectoral injury. Earlier this season he also missed time due to a hamstring injury.
Milano has to spend at least three weeks on IR before he’s eligible to return to the team.
In a corresponding move, the Bills activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips from IR.
