Bills place LB A.J. Klein on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills made another pregame transaction involving COVID-19.

The team announced on Monday just hours before hosting the New England Patriots that linebacker AJ Klein was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Klein’s vaccination status is unclear, but he will not play against the Patriots (8-4). If unvaxxed, he is out for 10 days. If vaccinated, Klein needs two negative tests for the virus 24 hours apart before he can return.

While Klein is traditionally used as a backup to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano in Buffalo’s nickel defense, occasionally against run-heavy teams all three will play.

New England poses one of those threats but now having Klein on the field with Edmunds and Milano is off the table.

The Bills (7-4) only just removed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and rookie offensive lineman Spencer Brown from the designation last week.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of the Pats meeting.

Those two are linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

