Bills place LaAdrian Waddle on IR, sign offensive line help

The Bills spent the offseason rebuilding their offensive line, and that process has continued as injuries hit during training camp.

The team announced that veteran free agent tackle LaAdrian Waddle was placed on injured reserve after tearing his quad in Sunday’s practice. To replace him on the roster, they signed tackle Jarron Jones.

Jones was released by the Lions in May. He went to camp with the Giants in 2017 as an undrafted rookie defensive tackle from Notre Dame, but spent time on the Seahawks practice squad that year and converted to offense. He has also been with the Cowboys and Buccaneers practice squads. He has not appeared in a regular season game.

The Bills had to sign Nico Siragusa last week after Isaac Asiata retired, which was the latest transaction up front after they spent the offseason harvesting new blockers.