The Bills announced they placed receiver John Brown and offensive lineman Cody Ford on injured reserve Saturday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott already had ruled out Brown (ankle) and Ford (ankle/knee) for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Brown started seven of eight games for the Bills in 2020. He has 386 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Ford started seven games at guard in 2020, seeing action at both right guard and left guard. He last played in Week 9.

Ford started 15 of the 16 games he played in 2019 after the Bills made him a second-round choice.

The Bills elevated receiver Jake Kumerow and linebacker Darron Lee from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Kumerow will see action in his third game in 2020, while Lee made his Bills debut in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

Bills place John Brown, Cody Ford on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk