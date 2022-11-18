Bills place Jake Kumerow on injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills have a very thin wide receiver room following their latest update regarding Jake Kumerow.

The team announced that Kumerow has been placed on injured reserve. He will now spend at least four games on the designation. Kumerow had re-injured his ankle in Buffalo’s Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He originally was injured in September against the Miami Dolphins.

Without Kumerow, the Bills now only have four receivers on their roster: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir.

Buffalo might also opt to use running back Nyheim Hines outside as a receiver, but regardless, that’s a low number.

Additionally, Tanner Gentry, Isaiah Coulter, and KeeSean Johnson are all receivers on the Bills’ practice squad.

It’s likely that the team calls one of them up from the practice squad later this weekend ahead of their meeting with the Cleveland Browns simply for depth.

Related

Bills-Browns moved to Detroit due to projected snow Erie County: Bills-Browns game decision could come 'soon' Marquez Stevenson designated to return from injured reserve by Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire