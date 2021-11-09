Bills place Jake Kumerow on COVID-19 list

The Bills will likely be without receiver Jake Kumerow as they play the Jets this week.

Buffalo has placed Kumerow on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kumerow has been a heavy special teams contributor for Buffalo throughout the season, playing 65 percent of the club’s snaps on the unit. He’s recorded four tackles in 2021.

Kumerow’s played 55 offensive snaps this season but doesn’t have a reception on two targets.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Kumerow is vaccinated. But any of Kumerow’s unvaccinated teammates — like receiver Cole Beasley — could be placed on the COVID-19 list for five days if they’re determined to be a close contact.

After losing to the Jaguars in Week Nine, the Bills will again be on the road in Week 10 to face the Jets.

