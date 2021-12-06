Bills place A.J. Klein on COVID-19 list
The Bills will have to change some things on the fly for their Monday night matchup with the Patriots.
Linebacker A.J. Klein has been placed on the COVID-19 list, the team announced.
Klein has started a few games for Buffalo this year, but he is a mainstay on the club’s special teams unit. Klein has 30 tackles with four tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery this season.
The Bills also announced that defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated from the practice squad for the team’s matchup with New England.
