Bills place Frank Gore on NFI

The Bills have placed running back Frank Gore on the non-football injury list to start training camp, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Gore, 36, is expected to be ready for the start of the season, backing up LeSean McCoy and sharing time with third-round draft pick Devin Singletary. Gore has 18,544 yards from scrimmage and 95 total touchdowns.

The Bills also placed tight end Tyler Kroft and offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles on the physically unable to perform list.

Kroft broke his foot during organized team activities and required surgery.

Sirles limped off during an organized team activity.