Bills place Forrest Lamp on injured reserve, waive/injured Duke Williams

The Bills placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve Monday with a calf injury that kept him out most of camp.

The Bills signed Lamp in April.

The Chargers selected Lamp in the second round in 2017, but he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp. Lamp stayed healthy in 2018 but broke a leg in 2019 and missed much of the year.

In 2020, Lamp served as the Chargers’ starting left guard and appeared in all 16 games for the first time.

The Bills also announced they waived/injured Duke Williams, who played five games with three starts for the team the past two seasons. Williams made 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown in his time in Buffalo.

The Bills filled their roster spots by signing running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris.

Whyte most recently spent time with the Lions and also has played for the Steelers and the Bears. In 2019, he appeared in six games and totaled 24 carries for 122 rushing yards while playing for the Steelers.

The Bears selected Whyte in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Harris played for the 49ers in 2020, seeing the field in two games last season.

San Francisco drafted Harris in the sixth round in 2019. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

