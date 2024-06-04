Bills place former draft pick Tommy Doyle on waived/injured list

Tommy Doyle’s time with the Buffalo Bills has likely come to an end.

The Bills signed linebacker Shayne Simon to the roster ahead of the team’s 2024 mandatory minicamp. Making room for Simon on the roster was Doyle.

Doyle was placed on the waived/injured list designation by Buffalo. The Bills previously used a fifth-round pick on Doyle at the 2021 NFL draft.

Letting Doyle go clears near $1 million in cap space. However, the decision likely has to do with the injury troubles that plagued his career.

Doyle has appeared in only 12 games in his career, 11 of which were during his rookie year. Most recently, Doyle sustained a season-ending knee injury during last year’s preseason.

Bills Wire will provide all roster updates throughout the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire