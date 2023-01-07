Bills place Damar Hamlin on injured reserve, Christian Benford activated

The Buffalo Bills have made their anticipated move toward injured reserve, but in a positive twist, the team will add another player back in the secondary.

Following his hospitalization for cardiac arrest, safety Damar Hamlin has been placed on injured reserve. Hamlin, 24, has had a slow but recently positive recovery from the scary injury he endured on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taking his place on the roster ahead of facing the New England Patriots (8-8) on Sunday is cornerback Christian Benford.

Benford suffered an oblique injury during his team’s 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Soon after, he was placed on IR.

Last week, Benford returned to practice as the team activated him from injured reserve. However, he only just was placed on the Bills’ active roster.

Earlier in the week after Hamlin’s injury, Buffalo (12-3) signed safety Jared Mayden from Jets practice squad.

Making room for his was cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was released. Rhodes had started for the Bills earlier this year, however, in recent weeks he had been a healthy scratch.

Related

Voice of the Bills, John Murphy, recovering from stroke Bills, NFL plan tributes for Damar Hamlin at Week 18 games LOOK: ESPN's Ryan Clark wears Damar Hamlin Bills jersey on-air

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire