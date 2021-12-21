Bills place Cole Beasley on COVID list, who is now likely out vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will most likely be without wide receiver Cole Beasley in the team’s biggest game of the season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Beasley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Unless Beasley has had some massive change of heart which has gone unannounced, he will not play in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

Beasley has undoubtedly been the most outspoken player in the NFL regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. In his words, he is “pro choice” but there are no NFL rules regarding players that consider themselves to be that.

League rules regarding the virus pertain to vaccinated and unvaccinated players. In Beasley’s case, who is nearly guaranteed to not be vaccinated as he has indicated in the past, will now not play on Sunday.

Unvaxxed players are immediately out for 10 days after testing positive, according to NFL rules. That’s it.

Vaccincated players have a possibility of returning sooner with a negative test result. But as referenced, Beasley likely remains status quo, meaning he’s all but considered out against the Patriots.

