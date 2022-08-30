Bills place CB Tre’Davious White on Reserve/PUP list

Cornerback Tre’Davious White will start the 2022 NFL season on injury designation.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills cut their roster down to 53 players. In doing so, the team also announced that White has been placed on the Reserve/PUP list.

White has not practiced at all this offseason due to a knee injury.

He was originally hurt during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Being on the PUP list means White has to sit out four games to start the year before returning. He can also remain on it beyond four contests.

Despite missing that time, White potentially returning after four games would still be ahead of schedule. He tore his ACL which could take up to a year to heal.

