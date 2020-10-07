Bills place CB Levi Wallace on injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills have placed cornerback Levi Wallace on the team’s injured reserve list.

The team announced the move on Wednesday, adding that cornerback Cam Lewis was signed off the team’s practice to replace him on their roster.

Wallace was injured on the sixth snap of their Week 4 game against the Raiders. He was adjusting to attempt an interception on a pass from quarterback Derek Carr and landed awkwardly on his foot, injuring his ankle.

Wallace now must spend at least three weeks on the injured reserve list. Just last week, the Bills had cornerback Josh Norman removed from the IR list after landing on it due to a hamstring injury.

Also worth noting, linebacker Matt Milano, who was injured later on in Buffalo’s meeting vs. the Raiders, was not placed on IR at this time. He stuffed a pectoral injury and on Monday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott called both Wallace and Milano “week-to-week” injuries.

