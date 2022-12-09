Bills place 50-yard line marker for new stadium in parking lot

The Bills put up something very cool outside of Highmark Stadium.

As you might have heard, the team is building a new stadium. It’s going to go up just outside their current home at Highmark Stadium.

To get excitement brewing, the Bills unveiled a flag in the parking lot where the new venue’s 50-yard line will be.

On the banner, it says “2026” to indicate when the new stadium will open.

Check it out below:

Fostering a culture. Building the future. Welcome to the 50 yard line of the New Bills Stadium. ➡️ https://t.co/5UqVrTLKsk pic.twitter.com/bkCciSrdpo — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire