Bills place 50-yard line marker for new stadium in parking lot

The Bills put up something very cool outside of Highmark Stadium.

As you might have heard, the team is building a new stadium. It’s going to go up just outside their current home at Highmark Stadium.

To get excitement brewing, the Bills unveiled a flag in the parking lot where the new venue’s 50-yard line will be.

On the banner, it says “2026” to indicate when the new stadium will open.

Check it out below:

