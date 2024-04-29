Bills pick up DE Greg Rousseau’s 5th-year option

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills exercised their fifth-year option for defensive end Greg Rousseau on Monday, the team announced.

Rousseau has started for Buffalo since being drafted in the first round in 2021, and will now be under contract through the end of the 2025 season. The option will pay Rousseau $13.4 million in salary next year. Rousseau’s rookie deal will count $3.9 million against the salary cap in 2024.

The Bills and Rousseau could still agree to a contract extension that would lower Rousseau’s cap figure in his fifth season.

The 24-year-old Rousseau has produced 17 sacks in 46 games for the Bills over his three seasons. He had five sacks last year.

