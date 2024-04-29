Bills pick up fifth-year option on Greg Rousseau

The Buffalo Bills have officially picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for defensive end Greg Rousseau.

The update comes after general manager Brandon Beane stated during the NFL’s annual owners meetings in March that the team planned on doing so.

“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t do it,” the GM said.

The deadline for Buffalo to pick up the option on Rousseau was on Thursday. However, the option year is not until 2025.

The Bills have picked up the fifth-year option for DE Greg Rousseau. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 29, 2024

Rousseau will make $13.4 million in 2025. Under the usual parameters of his rookie deal, Rousseau will make $2.3M this upcoming season.

Rousseau, 24, was Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2021. Only prospect selected in the first round during each year’s draft have the fifth-year team option attached to their contract. All other rookie deals are four-year contracts.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire