Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is set to remain with the Bills through at least the 2023 season.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have exercised their option on Oliver’s contract for that season. Oliver was the ninth overall selection in 2019 and he will have a guaranteed salary of $10.753 million in 2023.

Oliver was a part-time starter as a rookie before moving into the starting lineup for all 38 regular season and playoff games that the Bills have played over the last two seasons. He had 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble to help the Bills to an AFC East title last year.

Monday is the deadline for all teams to exercise fifth-year options on their 2019 first-round selections.

Bills pick up Ed Oliver’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk