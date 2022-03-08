There won’t be much drama when it comes to Ed Oliver‘s 2023 season with Buffalo.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said during an interview on WGR 550 that the team will exercise Oliver’s fifth-year option before May 2 deadline.

Oliver, the No. 9 overall pick of the 2019 draft, will earn $10.735 million guaranteed in 2023.

Beane noted that the team doesn’t anticipate getting a long-term deal done with Oliver before formally picking up the option, as there’s plenty of time to get that done before Oliver’s contract expires.

Oliver started all 17 games for Buffalo in 2021, playing 58 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He finished with 41 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits.

In 49 games with 40 starts, Oliver has 12.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits.

Bills will pick up Ed Oliver’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk