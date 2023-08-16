Bills PFF grades: Best, worst performers in preseason opener vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills put up a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener. Contribution came from all over the roster, top-to-bottom.

Of those, who put up the best fancy stats?

Here’s the top five and bottom five players on the Bills offense and defense, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus from their win against the Colts:

Top-five defense

Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

T-5. LB Traven Howard: 77.4

T-5. DE Boogie Basham: 77.4

4. DT Eli Ankou: 78.1

3. DT Poona Ford: 78.8

2. S Micah Hyde: 82.3

1. CB Dane Jackson: 90.5

Bottom-five defense

Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam during OTAs. (USAT)

5. CB Ja’Marcus Ingram: 47.6

4. CB Kaiir Elam: 46.1

3. DE Kingsley Jonathan: 40.5

2. DE Greg Rousseau: 40.3

1. CB Siran Neal: 34.6

Top-five offense

Bills wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (19) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

5. WR Marcell Ateman: 78.2

4. QB Kyle Allen: 82.3

3. WR Andy Isabella: 89.6

2. WR Dezmon Patmon: 92.3

1. QB Matt Barkley: 93.4

Bottom-five defense

Bills tight end Joel Wilson (48) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

5. TE Dalton Kincaid: 47.8

4. OL Ike Boettger: 42.5

3. TE Joel Wilson: 42.2

2. TE Quintin Morris: 40.2

1. TE Jace Sternberger: 40.0

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire