Bills at Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Did not practice
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Limited participation
DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
S Micah Hyde (back)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (foot)
Notes:
Hughes, Hyde played in Week 15 vs. the Panthers. … Sanders was said to have a week-to-week injury last week and he did not play vs. the Panthers. … Players on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.
New England Patriots (9-5)
Did not practice
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
Limited participation
OL David Anders (shoulder)
DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
WR Matthew Slater (illness)
Did not practice
N/A
Notes:
Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins.
