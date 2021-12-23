Bills at Patriots: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots from Thursday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Did not practice

CB Cam Lewis (illness)

DT Star Lotulelei (personal reason)

Limited participation

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

S Micah Hyde (back)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (foot)

DE Jerry Hughes (neck)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

Notes:

Hyde played in Week 15 vs. the Panthers. … Sanders, Hughers were upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. … Players on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Did not practice

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

Limited participation

OL David Anders (shoulder)

DL Christian Barnmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

Full practice

WR Matthew Slater (illness)

Notes:

Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins. … Slater was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

