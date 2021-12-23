Bills at Patriots: Thursday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots from Thursday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Did not practice
CB Cam Lewis (illness)
DT Star Lotulelei (personal reason)
Limited participation
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
S Micah Hyde (back)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (foot)
DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Notes:
Hyde played in Week 15 vs. the Panthers. … Sanders, Hughers were upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. … Players on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.
New England Patriots (9-5)
Did not practice
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
Limited participation
OL David Anders (shoulder)
DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
Full practice
WR Matthew Slater (illness)
Notes:
Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins. … Slater was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.
Related
Power rankings: Bills creep back into top-10 spots for Week 16
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 16
Josh Allen becomes first Bills QB with consecutive 30 TD seasons