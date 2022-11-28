Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Did not practice

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

S Damar Hamlin (illness)

CB Dane Jackson (illness)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

DE Von Miller (knee)

TE Quinton Morris (illness)

WR Khalil Shakir (illness)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

DT Jordan Phillips (eye)

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Dawkins was injured last week vs. the Lions. … Miller was ruled out vs. the Patriots.

New England Patriots (6-5)

Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Limited participation

OL David Andrew (thigh)

OL Yodny Cajuste (calf)

DB Marcus Jones (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: Harris, Meyers were injured in Week 12 vs. the Vikings. … Andrew did not play vs. the Vikings. … Wynn was at practice on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire