Bills at Patriots: Game day inactives

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

DE Von Miller (knee/ placed on injured reserve)

LB Baylon Spector

TE Quintin Morris (illness)

S Dean Marlowe

CB Kaiir Elam

New England Patriots (6-5)

Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)



Story originally appeared on Bills Wire