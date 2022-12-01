Bills at Patriots: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

  • OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

  • DE Von Miller (knee/ placed on injured reserve)

  • LB Baylon Spector

  • TE Quintin Morris (illness)

  • S Dean Marlowe

  • CB Kaiir Elam

New England Patriots (6-5)

Patriots running back Damien Harris (37)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

  • RB Damien Harris (thigh)

  • OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

