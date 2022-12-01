Bills at Patriots: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)
DE Von Miller (knee/ placed on injured reserve)
LB Baylon Spector
TE Quintin Morris (illness)
S Dean Marlowe
CB Kaiir Elam
New England Patriots (6-5)
Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
RB Damien Harris (thigh)
OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)