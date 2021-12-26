Bills at Patriots: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
DT Star Lotulelei (personal reasons)
TE Tommy Sweeney
RB Matt Breida
New England Patriots (9-5)
CB Shaun Wade
TE Devin Asiasi
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
S Josh Bledsoe
