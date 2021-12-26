Bills at Patriots: Game day inactives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

New England Patriots (9-5)

Related

Bills' Stefon Diggs tips McDonald's workers ahead of Christmas

Play our FREE Week 16 Bills Challenge

What uniforms Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 16

Recommended Stories