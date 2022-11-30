Bills at Patriots: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Out

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

DE Von Miller (knee)

Questionable

TE Quinton Morris (illness)

Will play

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

WR Khalil Shakir (illness)

S Damar Hamlin (illness)

CB Dane Jackson (illness)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

DT Jordan Phillips (eye)

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Dawkins was injured last week vs. the Lions. … Miller was ruled out vs. the Patriots right after the Bills’ last game vs. Lions.

New England Patriots (6-5)

Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Out

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Questionable

OL David Andrew (thigh)

OL Yodny Cajuste (calf)

DB Marcus Jones (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

DB Jabrill Peppers (illness)

Will play

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Notes: Harris, Meyers were injured in Week 12 vs. the Vikings. … Andrew did not play vs. the Vikings. … Wynn was at practice on Sunday. … Peppers was only just added to the injury report on Wednesday.

