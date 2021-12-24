Bills at Patriots: Final injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots from Thursday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Lotulelei played in the Bills’ last game. … Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Out

  • WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

Questionable

  • OL David Anders (shoulder)

  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee)

  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)

  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

  • K Nick Folk (left knee)

  • RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

  • WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

  • S Adrian Phillips (knee)

Will play

Notes:

Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins. … Slater was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

Related

Power rankings: Bills creep back into top-10 spots for Week 16

Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 16

Josh Allen becomes first Bills QB with consecutive 30 TD seasons

Recommended Stories