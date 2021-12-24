Bills at Patriots: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots from Thursday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Out
N/A
Questionable
DT Star Lotulelei (personal reason)
Will play
QB Josh Allen (foot)
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
CB Cam Lewis (illness)
S Micah Hyde (back)
CB Siran Neal (ankle)
DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Notes:
Lotulelei played in the Bills’ last game. … Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.
New England Patriots (9-5)
Out
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
Questionable
OL David Anders (shoulder)
DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
Will play
WR Matthew Slater (illness)
Notes:
Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins. … Slater was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.
