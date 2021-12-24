Bills at Patriots: 7 things to watch for during Week 16’s game

The Buffalo Bills will look to regain some ground in their Week 16 game. All the way back to the top of the AFC East, potentially.

The Bills (8-6) visit the New England Patriots (9-5) following a 31-14 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

With that, here are seven things to watch for during Week 16’s Bills-Patriots matchup:

The weather helping this time

Snow falls prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 13 vs. the Pats, the Bills’ game plan wasn’t ripped up due to the weather… but wind made it difficult. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was only 15-for-30 passing, but considering the tornado winds, that’s pretty impressive.

This time around the weather might be 10 mph gusts and 40 degrees. Keep an eye on the weather helping the Bills improve their offense in New England.

Bills defense against the run

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Patriots had 222 yards rushing against the Bills in Orchard Park a few weeks ago. Buffalo has to improve as an entire defense in this area.

If the Bills don’t, even without difficult weather, New England will still keep feeding their backs if they aren’t slowed down.

Tackling is something to keep an eye on. Buffalo had 17 missed tackles vs. the Pats in Round 1. That’s bad and the number has to be more than cut in half.

AJ Klein playing time

Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) . (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Potentially helping against the run this time is linebacker AJ Klein. Ahead of kickoff vs. the Pats in their first meeting, Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Sunday, keep an eye on how much he plays. Buffalo could run more base defense with Klein available.

Emmanuel Sanders' potential return

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) . (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Getting Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup is massively important for the Bills now.

At first, Sanders coming back could have helped Buffalo replace Cole Beasley. Now toss Gabe Davis onto that fire. Both Beasley and Davis will not play due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sanders did practice full this week, so there’s a good chance he plays. He will be tossed into the deep end now and Isaiah McKenzie might also see more playing time on offense.

Mac throwing more

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Circling back to the weather, New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones only had three passes the last time these two teams faced off because of the wind. Let’s keep this simple.

Thing to watch? Jones surpassing that total.

Who's in? Who's out?

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Beasley and Davis have already been mentioned. In addition to that pair of playmakers, the Bills have a few other names to keep an eye on for Sunday.

On the O-line, there’s Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins. Pass rusher AJ Epenesa is one from the defensive side of the ball. All three are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots have a few wide receivers potentially out as well in this one. Kendrick Bourne is on their COVID list while Nelson Agholor is in the concussion protocol.

Reacting to a tight game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

After their trip to New England, the Bills host the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets. As the Bills locker room often says, those players on the Falcons and Jets get paid too.

But against the Patriots, we have the making of a close game… and in one-score outings this year, Buffalo is an awful, NFL worst, 0-5.

How do the Bills handle potentially their last close game of the year?

